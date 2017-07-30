COMMENTS: Mine’s a swift half... of milk

Hedley Le Maistre

SO old Jean with the chins weren’t too impressed with the news thet the States hev just nominated themselves a breast-feeding champion.

‘Ain’t they got enough to be getting’ on with withaht muckin’ rahnd hevvin’ all sorts of silly competitions?’ he’d yelled from ’is stool. ‘What next, a special seat in the Chamber fer whoever can change a nappy the quickest? Medals fer those what cen strep a kiddie into a car seat withaht swearin’? Pram races? Ruddy disgrace!’

‘Ah think you got the wrong end of the stick there, sheg,’ ah’d called over. ‘Christy Moore’s in charge of encouragin’ mothers to breastfeed, thet’s all. ‘Cos it’s good fer the babies n’ thet.’

Still, Jean weren’t hevvin’ none of it, and went beck to grumblin’ into ’is Stella wharlst tuckin’ into the pecket of pork scretchings he hed balanced atop ’is gut.

‘Ah’m all for it,’ Miguel hed muttered besard me. ‘Anything thet helps stop us Beans from turnin’ into fat sods is farn with me.’

He’s got a ruddy point. With more than a third of our ten year olds currently carrryin’ an extra bike tyre, it’s tarm somethin’ were done. Boob juice to the rescue, ah say; especially as we’re all gonna be eatin’ American muck as adults due to the Brexit ’n thet. Ah don’t know ’baht you, but ah’ve never been a fan of chicken washed in chlorine. Ah remember retrievin’ a Bernard Mathews Turkey Twizzler from the deep end at the Fort when ah was a kid, and trust me it tasted ’orrible.

‘Foul,’ Miguel hed grinned after ah’d recounted the story. ‘Ah bet it tasted foul, eh?’

‘It tasted ’orrible, sheg,’ ah’d frowned. ‘Went all wrinkly.’

‘And foul. Yer Turkey Twizzler tasted foul, eh?’ And he’d winked.

‘Eh?’

‘Foul, Hedley. FOUL.’

‘Whatever, sheg.’ He’s a daft bugger sometarms; don’t half come aht with some rot.

Over on ’is stool Jean still weren’t heppy. ‘Bedwetting Panel. Assistant Minister of Burping. You couldn’t mek it up. Ruddy tax-payers’ money dahn the drain, is what it is.’

‘Did it taste FOUL, Hedley?’ asked Miguel, gigglin’ hysterically and nudgin’ me with ’is elbow. ‘Yer Twizzler.’

Well ah’d just abaht hed enough bah nah. As much as a love drinkin’ dahn mah local, ah can’t help wonderin’ whether they need to start givin’ aht strait-jeckets at the door.

Must be somethin’ in the beer, eh? It’s enough to mek a man consider drinkin’ somethin’ else instead. Breast milk, perhaps. Ah’ll check dahn the Co-op next tarm ah’m in…