Monthly walks for the veterans

ISLAND veterans can now take part in monthly walks with other ex-service men and women, thanks to support from the Jersey branch of the Royal British Legion.

The first walk was this week, with 12 veterans and members of their families raising money for the Jersey Joint Services Veterans’ Association.

The route was from Howard Davis Park to Green Island.

The monthly event has been organised by the legion and will be run by former soldier Alan Ley, who served for 12 years.

Each month proceeds raised through donations from the walkers will be given to a charity which supports Island veterans. The first walk raised £40.

The walks form part of a series of sessions being offered to ex-service men and women. Once a month UK-based Rock2Recovery travel to the Island to run workshops and one-to-one sessions for Jersey veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

If anyone is interested in taking part in any of the walks they can contact Mr Ley by emailing alanpley@yahoo.co.uk. The walks will take place on Tuesdays between 6.30 pm and 8.30 pm every month.