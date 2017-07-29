Letter to the Editor: Boycott sheep racing – it must be terrifying for them

From Peri Venton-Redding.

I AM writing to express my concern for the welfare of sheep, and my objection to their use for cheap entertainment at the forthcoming St Ouen’s Manor Fête on 29 July.

Sheep racing has been listed as happening three times throughout the day and I absolutely question its unnecessary cruelty.

Sheep do not race, are non-competitive and will run because they are scared. How can this be family entertainment and what is it telling our children about the treatment of animals?

Sheep are prey animals, naturally timid and easily frightened. They are going to be made to race, in the heat, against their will, with toys tied to their backs, while crowds shout and cheer. I think it will be a totally unnatural environment and terrifying for them and I would urge anyone who cares about animals to boycott this event.