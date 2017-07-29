Jersey’s long-term fight to reduce carbon emissions has ‘started well’

JERSEY is on track to meet its international obligations relating to climate change, according to figures released yesterday by the Environment Minister.

The latest information on the Island’s carbon footprint shows that greenhouse gas emissions have dropped by 40 per cent since 1990.

Environment Minister Steve Luce said: ‘Jersey has set itself an ambitious target of reducing emissions by 80 per cent by 2050 [measured] against a 1990 baseline. I am cautiously optimistic that we are starting on this journey well. However, there is much to do and still a long way to go.

‘We’ve got to consider the carbon implications of the decisions we all make if Jersey is ultimately to be successful in playing its part in reducing global carbon emissions, thereby avoiding the most serious consequences of climate change.’ The department said that the biggest reduction in Jersey’s carbon footprint had come from Jersey Electricity switching to low-carbon French electricity generated at nuclear and hydro-electric power plants.

It added that new building controls that demand high energy-saving standards and better insulation in new homes and commercial premises, as well as cleaner modes of transport – such as electric cars – have also contributed to the reduction.

Greenhouse gas emissions are regularly recorded around the world to measure progress towards carbon reduction targets agreed under the so-called ‘Kyoto Protocol’. Jersey is a signatory to the International Convention on Climate Change, and has committed to carbon reductions in ‘Pathway 2050’, a long-term energy policy agreed by the States in 2015.

While the Jersey Consumer Council has welcomed the reported reduction as ‘impressive’, it urged all Islanders to play their part so that Jersey could reach its emission reduction target by 2050.

In a statement, also released yesterday, the Consumer Council said: ‘If we do not fully live up to our international responsibilities, starting now, along with the rest of the world, most facets of our lives – from air quality, storm and flood damage, food security and the viability of agriculture – are likely to be adversely affected.

‘The fact that carbon efficiency will often also save us money is an added reason to take this seriously at a time when everything from the States budget to our own personal pockets are under strain.’