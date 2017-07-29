Care homes losing out financially under scheme

CARE homes are losing out financially when elderly patients require lengthy hospital treatment under the Long Term Care scheme unless they fill their beds, the St Helier homes liaison officer has said.

Speaking at a Scrutiny Panel hearing into the scheme, Julie Garrod, whose role covers both St Ewolds and St Helier House, said that due to funding changes made under the scheme, the homes either have to make their patients homeless by re-allocating their bed or lose out on vital care money.

The Health and Social Security Scrutiny Panel is currently reviewing the Long Term Care Fund, which was introduced in 2014 and provides financial support to individuals who are likely to need care for the remainder of their life.

The care can be provided in their own home or in a residential home.

Ms Garrod said that there were a number of issues with the scheme and that it can be confusing for elderly clients to fully understand what benefits they are entitled to.

She added that should patients receive hospital treatment then funding provided from the scheme is offered at a reduced rate.

She said that they receive the full cost for the first two weeks that a patient is in hospital, 90 per cent for the next two weeks and nothing after that.

She said: ‘Our costs are still the same but they are paying 90 per cent. It turns out they don’t expect me to keep the bed.

‘What they expect me to do is make that client homeless, which I am not going to do.’

She added that it took a ‘long time’ to register a change of circumstances for a client on the scheme, should they need additional care.

The panel comprised Deputies Geoff Southern, Jackie Hilton and Terry McDonald and Senator Sarah Ferguson.