Teacher tackles 100 sports in 100 days for cancer charity

TRYING to think of 100 sports is a challenge in itself, but taking part in 100 in 100 days is a totally different ballgame altogether.

But that’s exactly what one Island primary school teacher is doing while raising money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Chris Fancourt (38), who teaches at St Lawrence, has already tried his hand at underwater hockey, gymnastics, hula-hooping and touch rugby and completed a mini triathlon, to name a few.

Mr Fancourt is due to end his 100 days by doing a leg of the Jersey Marathon, alongside colleagues, on 1 October.

The teacher has decided to push his body to the limits in aid of the cancer charity after being diagnosed himself at the age of 22. He is aiming to raise £5,000 and to date has collected just over £500.

He said: ‘It’s crucial that we raise money for charities like the Teenage Cancer Trust. When I was first diagnosed I thought cancer was just something elderly people got. There is much more support for young people now and it’s important that young people benefit from the support of these charities.’

Mr Fancourt has a general idea of what he is going to be doing on a daily basis but this can change because the weather. He said he had been impressed by the number of different sports offered in the Island.

He said: ‘I have been amazed learning how many different sports Jersey has to offer. There are so many different sports people can do at different levels and ages and in my eyes there is no excuse not to do some kind of exercise routinely.’

To donate visit his JustGiving page: justgiving.com/fundraising/chris-fancourt1