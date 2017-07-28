Jersey-Paris air link to make a comeback?

AIR links between Jersey and Paris could be re-established from next year, according to reports published by French news outlets.

Chalair Aviation, an airline based in Caen, has announced it is considering setting up the service next spring, which may run indirectly to and from the French capital via Lannion airport in Brittany.

However, a spokesman for Ports of Jersey said that the company has not yet been in contact with them.

He said: ‘We have not had any discussion with this company, or been approached by them.

‘As always, Ports of Jersey would be pleased to discuss development opportunities that may help to increase our network of services into mainland Europe.’

In one report, a spokesman for Chalair said that the establishment of the service would allow passengers travelling from Brittany to connect to a number of UK and Irish routes which operate from Jersey.

‘The spokesman also stated that the flights would be in place from April to September and that the company would operate the route twice a week.

Flybe, Blue Islands, British Airways and Brymon Airways have all previously attempted to run direct services to Paris in the past, but they did not succeed.