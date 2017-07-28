'Haunted pub' bought by Liberation Group

A HISTORIC and supposedly haunted Bristol pub has been bought by Jersey-based brewery the Liberation Group.

The Hatchet Inn in the city centre has been serving pints since before the English Civil War and is famous for being Bristol’s oldest pub.

The Liberation Group, which also owns the Butcombe Brewery in the south-west of England, purchased the pub for an undisclosed sum.

Some locals believe that the Bristol watering hole is haunted and it is also said that pirates, including the infamous Blackbeard, drank there.

Mark Crowther, Liberation Group chief executive, said: ‘This historic pub is a fantastic addition to our Butcombe portfolio.

‘The heritage and charm that the pub offers has allowed it to draw in thirsty drinkers for centuries. We are delighted to have such a beautiful pub in our estate.

‘The Hatchet Inn is an iconic pub in Bristol with an incredible and unusual legacy. We look forward to taking the reins and building on its impressive reputation.’

It is the sixth pub that the Liberation Group has bought in the South West this year. The company has also said that they want to double the size of their portfolio to 200 pubs across the Channel Islands and southern England.