British firsts and old favourites combine for this year’s Air Display

THE skies over St Aubin’s Bay will be buzzing again on 14 September as a number of aircraft make their British debut at the Jersey International Air Display.

Over 20 flying displays, including the Baltic Bees aerobatic team from Latvia – the replacement for the Red Arrows – are due to take to the skies.

The Latvian group are among those performing for the first time in Britain. Others include the French Patrouille Reva display team, which consists of three Rutan EZ aircraft flown by former members of the country’s air force, and the anti-submarine Breguet Br.1050 Alize aircraft, also from France.

A contingent of former Swedish Air Force jets are also on the programme, including the supersonic Saab S35 Draken and Saab J37 Viggen – capable of nearly 1,340 mph.

The Saab J32 Lansen, which saw 45 years of active service, will be making its first appearance at a British display.

Back by popular demand, the Avro Lancaster, Hawker Hurricane and Spitfire will make themselves known when the piston-engined aircraft roar into the bay.

The three aircraft make up the traditional Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. A Royal Navy Merlin HM2 helicopter is also due to be on static display.