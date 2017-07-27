Swarm of Bees to replace Red Arrows

THE replacement for the Red Arrows at this year’s International Air Display has been announced – a swarm of Bees.

Latvian aerobatic display team the Baltic Bees, whose dark blue and yellow colour scheme loosely resemble the flying insects, will bring down the curtain at this year’s event on 14 September.

They will replace the RAF’s Red Arrows, who are not travelling to the Island for the first time in more than 50 years as they are on a diplomatic tour in Pakistan.

Organiser Deputy Mike Higgins said he was ‘excited’ about the booking and expected the team, who will be making their British debut, to put on a spectacular show.

‘We are obviously disappointed the Reds are not coming but people are going to like the Bees.

‘They come from Latvia and have not been in Britain before at all,’ said Deputy Higgins.

‘The Reds have come every year for 53 – although one year they did not fly because of the weather – so it was always going to come to an end at some point. They will be back next year because they love it here so much.’

The Baltic Bees were formed in 2008 and fly in a formation of six in L-39C Albatros aircraft, which are capable of speeds of up to 560 mph.

According to their website the Bees carry out all the standard aerobatic manoeuvres as well as their own ‘arsenal of individual stunts’.