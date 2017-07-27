Mother shocked at sex abuse allegations

THE mother of a man accused of a catalogue of sexual offences against two young girls has expressed her shock at the allegations and described her son as the first in line to help anyone.

Margaret Richardson, née Jegou, told the jury that she ‘could not understand where all this came from’ when she took to the witness stand on the third day of the trial.

Her son, Martin James Jegou, who changed his surname from Richardson following his arrest in 2015, is accused of 11 counts of historical sexual abuse.

Ten of the charges, comprising five counts of indecent assault, two counts of procuring an act of gross indecency and three counts of rape, relate to one girl, known as Miss X.

A further charge of indecent assault relates to another girl, known as Miss Y.

On Wednesday, the Royal Court jury was told by the trial judge, Deputy Bailiff Tim Le Cocq, that two additional counts of gross indecency had been dropped following an application by the defendant’s lawyer.

Taking the stand, Mrs Richardson was asked by Advocate Michael Haines, defending, to describe her son.

She said: ‘Martin is Martin. He has not changed. He is always ready to help.

‘If anyone needs something done he is the first to do it. When his sister moved house she wanted curtain rails up, he was the first to do it.

‘I cannot understand where all this came from.’

The trial, which is expected to last until Friday, continues.