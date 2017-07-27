Jersey Beer Festival cancelled

JERSEY’S Beer and Cider Festival has been cancelled.

Organisers say that costs have increased significantly during recent years and the last two events – held in the People’s Park - made a loss.

In a statement on its Facebook page, CAMRA Jersey, which organises the event, said: ‘It is with regret that we announce the cancellation of this year’s CAMRA Jersey Beer and Cider Festival.

‘This has become a very popular event in the Jersey social scene but unfortunately CAMRA are a not-for-profit consumer organisation and as such, whilst we do not set out to make a profit, we cannot afford to make a loss.

‘For the last couple of years, amongst rising costs and competition from other events, it has become clear that the current model is unsustainable and as such, we are unable to take the risk of staging the event this year.’

Organisers say they hope to bring the event back in a different format in the future, and have called on existing CAMRA members to consider helping to stage any such events.