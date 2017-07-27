Homes for over-55s planned for Gorey

PROPOSALS to build 18 new homes for the over-55s in Gorey Village have been submitted to Planning by property developer Dandara.

The company wants to demolish the property Pebbles, which makes the corner of the village’s main road and New Road, and the neighbouring Enderling House.

Dandara is applying for permission to replace them with a single one-bedroom flat, 16 two-bedroom flats and a two-bedroom cottage.

Pebbles was previously used as staff accommodation for the former Old Court House Hotel.

This was demolished by Dandara last year and the company is currently building 25 new homes on the site.

Dandara has also recently redeveloped the nearby Jersey Pottery site into 44 houses and 18 apartments.

In the application’s design statement, Dandara’s architect, Axis Mason, writes: ‘The applicant has a very good track record of delivering residential regeneration within Gorey and a key concern of this development is to ensure that it is a well-integrated and sustainable place that protects and builds upon the existing context and character of the neighbourhood.’