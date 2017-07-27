Cuts 'could lead to more house fires'

THE current ‘worrying’ number of house fires may increase if cuts to the Fire and Rescue Service budget continue, firefighters’ association chairman Craig Channing has said.

House fires hit a five-year high in 2016 with firefighters called out to 67 through the course of the year – a 50 per cent increase compared to 2015.

Today, Mr Channing, from the Fire and Rescue Service Association, said that with the service now set to lose its already diminished contingent of fire prevention officers, the situation could get worse and lead to an increase in house fires.

He said: ‘Although we are proactively engaging with the public by carrying out over 240 home fire-safety visits and installing over 200 smoke alarms in domestic premises, we are still attending an upward trend in house fires.

‘While not always complex in nature, they still require a minimum specific number of firefighters to attend in two fire appliances and the ability to ensure this is in real jeopardy.

‘Firefighters are by their very nature, all front-line staff, and we are not exempt in facing departmental budget reductions – our chief has to find £150,000 in staff savings on top of finding £170,000 in extra revenue by 2019 – equal to three firefighter posts.’

He added that two posts within the service had already been lost as a result of cuts.

Mr Channing also said that much of the service’s day-to-day duties have had to be put to one side in order to clear a backlog of work created by the introduction of new safety laws four years ago.

Following the revision of the fire-safety laws in 2013, it became a requirement for some residential buildings used for multiple occupancy to have a certificate issued to them by the service, ensuring they meet safety standards.

Mr Channing added: ‘When it was introduced [the new law] the manpower and adequate resources needed to conduct these inspections were never increased due to budget restraints.

‘This has meant that even now, the service has still over 20 of these premises that have not even been visited and a further 100-plus that have not received their improvement notices or fire certificates.

‘In order to try and clear the backlog, and in light of the recent tragedy at Grenfell Tower, our business as usual and fire inspections of premises that already fall under the fire services law, have had to be put to one side.

‘This is unacceptable and until our budgets are improved, or at the very least not cut further, and more firefighters are obtained, it will have a detrimental effect for the Island.’