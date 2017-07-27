Clinton Pringle death crash driver to be sentenced

A WOMAN is due to be sentenced today for causing death by careless driving following a fatal collision with a three-year-old boy near the Millennium Town Park.

Rebekah La Gal (39) pleaded guilty to the charge and could face a prison sentence after the black VW van she was driving hit Clinton Pringle on Tunnell Street in June last year.

Le Gal was cleared last month of causing death by dangerous driving.

For the latest news from the sentencing hearing visit jerseyeveningpost.com later.