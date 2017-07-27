Girl grabbed by man in town

AN investigation is under way after a nine-year-old girl was grabbed by a man in town.

The youngster was walking with her 11-year-old sister near the Seven Angels restaurant in Bath Street when the man took hold of her hand.

The girls ran away and the police were called. According to the States police, the suspect was then joined by another man and they walked off towards West’s Centre.

The man is described as having a tanned complexion and aged in his 60s. He had short grey hair, a grey moustache and possibly a slight facial disfigurement or lump on his face.

He was wearing a long beige coat, a dark green scarf and a watch with a brown strap.

Anyone with any information about the incident, which happened at about noon on Wednesday, is asked to contact police on 612612 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.