Appeal issued after man goes missing

AN appeal has been issued after a man went missing on Wednesday.

Gareth Collins (38) was last in Gorey at about 5.30 pm.

The States police issued the appeal after his friends and family expressed concerns about his welfare.

Mr Collins is about 5 ft 11 ins tall, with short dark hair and, although he has a moustache in the picture, is now clean shaven

He has tattoos on his arms and is believed to be wearing a dark long-sleeve top, blue jeans, black trainers and possibly a blue hoodie.

Anyone with information is being asked to phone the States police on 612612.