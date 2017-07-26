'Worrying rise' in number of house fires

THE number of house fires dealt with by firefighters hit a five-year high in 2016.

Statistics in the Fire and Rescue Service’s annual report show that firefighters tackled 67 residential blazes last year, which was up 32.8 per cent on the 22 incidents in 2015.

Chief fire officer Mark James described the figures as ‘worrying’ and said the service would need to look at how it educated Islanders about fire safety.

Most of the fires were caused by people cooking.

IN FIGURES

1,201 – emergency calls received

10.2 minutes – the average response time to emergencies

204 – fires dealt with

4 – people injured in fires.

117 – road crashes attended

7 – cliff rescues carried out

25 - water search and rescue operations undertaken

35 – animal rescues

238 – home fire safety visits undertaken

204 – smoke detectors installed