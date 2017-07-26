WATCH: Why you shouldn't mess with a States police dog...
JERSEY’S police dogs have been honing their skills in helping to detain a suspect.
In this video of a training exercise, police dog Achilles takes on an ‘offender’ with a firearm… and wins.
The force’s dogs have been in training this week with instructor Simon Boylett from Surrey Police.Subscribe to our Newsletter
Comments for: "WATCH: Why you shouldn't mess with a States police dog..."
Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.