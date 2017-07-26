facebook icon twitter icon
WATCH: Why you shouldn't mess with a States police dog...

JERSEY’S police dogs have been honing their skills in helping to detain a suspect.

In this video of a training exercise, police dog Achilles takes on an ‘offender’ with a firearm… and wins.

The force’s dogs have been in training this week with instructor Simon Boylett from Surrey Police.

