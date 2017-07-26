Scottish politician raises concerns over Clinton Pringle crash trial

A SCOTTISH politician has raised concerns with Jersey’s Bailiff about a trial in which a woman was cleared of killing a three-year-old boy by dangerous driving.

Labour MSP Elaine Smith says she agrees with legal advice given to Michael and Stacey Pringle, the parents of Clinton, who was hit and fatally injured by a van in Tunnell Street, and is supporting their claims.

In a letter passed to the JEP, Mr Pringle (50) said he believed that ‘justice was not served’ after the van’s driver, Rebekah Le Gal (39), was cleared of causing death by dangerous driving following a trial in June.

He added that he was concerned about the directions given to the Jurats Michael Liston and Jane Ronge by the judge, Commissioner Julian Clyde-Smith, before they retired to consider their verdict.

Mr Pringle also said that Glasgow lawyer Paul Kavanagh had been in touch with the Island’s Law Officers’ Department and asked the Attorney General, Robert MacRae, to examine the case.

‘We have been informed that we cannot appeal against the acquittal of the defendant, but we still believe the judge’s direction should be scrutinised on a point of law,’ Mr Pringle said.

Le Gal (39) pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of causing death by careless driving and is due to be sentenced on Thursday.

During the trial, she admitted using her mobile phone to text her son in the moments before the crash. But the two Jurats found that her use of the phone did not cause her not to see the boy, who was on holiday in the Island with his mother.

Clinton died days later in Southampton Hospital.

A spokeswoman for the Bailiff’s Chambers confirmed that a member of the Scottish Parliament had contacted them.

She said: ‘We can confirm that the Bailiff has received a letter from a member of the Scottish assembly expressing these concerns and he responded to it on 14 July 2017.’

A spokesman for the Law Officers’ Department said earlier this week that Mr MacRae had ‘not received any correspondence’ from Mr Kavanagh.

He added: ‘If a letter is received then it will receive attention but would not be the subject of public comment.’