POLL: Should a sugar tax be introduced in Jersey?
THE introduction of a sugar tax is being considered as part of plans to tackle obesity in Jersey.
A tax on sugary drinks is due to be introduced in the UK next year, and earlier this month it was announced that a similar move is being considered by Health officials in Jersey under the Strategic Public Health Unit’s Food and Nutrition Strategy.
Obesity is already costing the States £42 million per year and the figure is expected to rise to £57 million annually by 2025.
But do you agree with the plans?
