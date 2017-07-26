POLL: Should a sugar tax be introduced in Jersey?

THE introduction of a sugar tax is being considered as part of plans to tackle obesity in Jersey.

A tax on sugary drinks is due to be introduced in the UK next year, and earlier this month it was announced that a similar move is being considered by Health officials in Jersey under the Strategic Public Health Unit’s Food and Nutrition Strategy.

Obesity is already costing the States £42 million per year and the figure is expected to rise to £57 million annually by 2025.

But do you agree with the plans?