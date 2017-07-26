Moped rider injured in town accident

A MOPED rider was treated by paramedics following an accident in town.

The 36-year-old came off his blue Piaggio Zip at the junction of St Mark’s Road and Janvrin Road shortly before 2 pm on Wednesday.

It is not believed he suffered serious injury.

It is the second accident involving a moped in two days.

On Tuesday evening, a 16-year-old was taken to hospital after the grey Yamaha Aerox he was riding was in collision with a black Suzuki Grand Vitara near the retail park on Grande Route de St Jean.