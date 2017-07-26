Letter to the Editor: Cycle path is half-designed and has hidden dangers

From Richard Day

INFRASTRUCTURE have certainly started to deliver a much-needed cycle and pedestrian route between the south of the Island and St Mary in the north, along parts of St Peter’s Valley. Yes, it seems an exciting development – but unfortunately not quite.

It could, at present, be classified as a wolf in sheep’s clothing’!

The St Peter’s Valley cycle/pedestrian track, unfortunately, is far too narrow and contains many dangerous objects, like granite chicanes, to ride into and one very dangerous crossing near the top, opposite the turning to the Greenhills Hotel. As a parent and grandfather, I most certainly would not like to see anyone involved in an accident there where vehicles are travelling downhill at speed. There needs to be a pedestrian or pelican crossing there.

We have previously witnessed a serious attempt at providing safe routes in our green lanes for both cyclists and pedestrians. They are amazing, wonderful, but the whole idea and effort was seriously flawed.

The important missing link at its outset was that it was left to each parish to plan and provide their own green lanes, consequently all these wonderful safer lanes do not join up to one another across the Island – a great opportunity sadly missed. One problem these disjointed routes share is that they provide dangerous issues of false security – a cyclist or pedestrian, especially unknowing tourists, might cycle or walk down a green lane at 15 mph, or less, then suddenly and unknowingly, at the end of the road, meet a connecting road and be struck by a vehicle travelling at 40 mph.

We all understand that such projects are fraught with problems in planning and development, partly due to all the individual property ownerships and laws. We also realise that each development must considerately protect the character of the Island. However, there seems to be a vast difference in the superior practicality and safety factors of the Railway Walk versus the dangers inherent in the design and planning of the St Peter’s Valley project.

Having heard of the amount being spent on developing St Peter’s Valley, it would be satisfying to see a similar number of people to those using the Railway Walk using this new venture, and safely. But I don’t believe this will be possible. This half-designed project has no safe starting or finishing point. Now surely would be the time to upgrade it while it is still being developed – the machinery and labour are there and the cement and tarmac are still being laid. Or perhaps deem it another waste of taxpayers’ money.