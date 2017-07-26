Instant ban for repeat drink-driver

A DRIVER who has admitted being behind the wheel of a car while he was twice the legal drink-drive limit will be sentenced in four weeks’ time.

Scott Leonard Charles Furlong (32), of Rue des Bas, St Martin, was immediately banned from driving by the Magistrate.

Grouville Centenier Anne Viney said that the offence was committed in the Holme Grown car park on 22 July when the defendant was behind the wheel of a white Renault Master van.

An intoximeter reading taken at police headquarters showed that Furlong had 70 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcg.

Mrs Viney said that further inquiries were due to take place into two other alleged motoring offences committed in April.

The Magistrate, Bridget Shaw, said that Furlong had a relevant previous conviction for drink-driving in 2014 and that meant the minimum disqualification that would be imposed at sentencing would be three years.

She ordered the preparation of a background report and adjourned the case until 21 August.