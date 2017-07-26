Guernsey fatal crash: Police renew appeal

POST mortem examinations have been completed on a Guernsey couple who died in a car crash on Friday.

Stuart Moorat (27) and 25-year-old girlfriend Georgina Le Prevost were killed when their car left a coastal road in the parish of St Saviour’s and landed on rocks on the foreshore below.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened a short time after the couple left a wedding reception at the Cobo Bay Hotel.

In a statement, Guernsey police said the findings of the post mortem examination will form part of the forthcoming inquest.

And they renewed their appeal for anyone who saw the couple leave the wedding reception at 10.30 pm to come forward.