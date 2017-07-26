'Get a lie-detector and we'll see who passes it’

A WOMAN has denied making up claims of abuse to corroborate similar allegations made by her ‘best friend’.

During the second day of the trial of Martin James Jegou – formerly known as Martin James Richardson – the woman, known as Miss Y, denied that the second complainant in the case asked her to make up allegations.

She also called for a lie-detector test to be used on her and the defendant to uncover the truth.

Mr Jegou (51) is charged with 11 counts of historical abuse against two young girls referred to in court as Miss X and Miss Y.

A total of 10 of the charges, comprising five counts of indecent assault, two counts of procuring an act of gross indecency and three counts of rape, relate to Miss X.

Another charge of indecent assault relates to Miss Y.

In the Royal Court on Tuesday Miss Y, under cross examination by Advocate Michael Haines, denied being asked to make up the allegation of indecent assault by Miss X.

She told the jury: ‘[Miss X] and I have never discussed anything. [Miss X] has never asked me to do anything and she would never.’

Advocate Haines added: ‘Being her closest friend you reluctantly agreed to support her, didn’t you? You did not go to the police and say you had been abused by Mr Richardson [Jegou], did you?’

‘Not until this came up,’ replied the co-complainant, who admitted that the police came to her in 2015 after Miss X had reported her allegations. It was heard on Monday during admissions – points of fact agreed by the defence and the prosecution – that Miss X had made false allegations of indecent assault against another man when she was a child.

Advocate Haines also said to Miss Y: ‘I put it to you that Mr Richardson [Jegou] did not abuse you.’

She replied: ‘How about you get a lie-detector test and we see who passes it then?’

The trial continues.