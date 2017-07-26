Fog causes travel disruption

FLIGHTS to and from Jersey are facing disruption due to poor weather.

A number of inter-island services were cancelled on Wednesday morning after thick fog descended on Guernsey.

And a British Airways jet was forced to hold over Jersey at about 9 am due to poor visibility and eventually returned to Gatwick to refuel.

Further weather-related flight disruption is expected throughout Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Jersey Met is forecasting that the unsettled weather is likely to last for at least another five days.

