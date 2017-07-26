COMMENT: What should we do now Love Island has finished?

Lucy Stephenson

IT’S eight minutes to nine on Monday 24 July 2017, and it’s an exciting day.

Exciting because I’m packing for a holiday with my family, because we’ve just eaten our first ever home-grown vegetables from the garden and because tomorrow I will take my toddler son to his first ever theatre experience.

But it is most exciting because in exactly eight minutes’ time the live final of Love Island is due to start on ITV2.

The reality TV show has been something of a surprise hit this summer, with around two million people tuning in to every episode, and social media, national newspapers and people of all ages going crazy for it.

With each episode lasting an hour including adverts, I’ve sat through 95 glorious hours of the show, during which contestants need to pair up in couples in order to survive.

And that is without watching any of the spin-off shows.

Love Island – now in its third season – is pure, unadulterated escapism that cannot help but make you smile.

And that’s why it has been so successful.

But according to a new study it may actually be good for your health too.

OK, not strictly Love Island itself, but apparently there are 16 different types of happiness that together boost health, according to the new research.

Daily feelings of happiness, excitement and amusement are, according to the study, said to reduce inflammation, which previous studies have linked to early death and chronic diseases such as diabetes.

And numerous studies in recent times have concluded generally that happy people are healthier, with 65 per cent finding a link between having a sunny disposition and improved health.

Negative emotions such as being scared, distressed or upset, however, were not found to have an impact on physical health.

Across the Island schools have now broken up and families are beginning a long summer holiday together.

It should be a cause for celebration but, just like at Christmas when instances of domestic abuse rocket, it can also be a time of stress, worry and friction.

From the challenges of what to do with the kids on a rainy day, to money worries, trying to keep a tidy house when it’s full of people all the time, teenagers pushing boundaries, and the general challenges of being together 24/7, the summer holidays have their pressures – and that’s just on parents.

Organisations that work with children and teenagers have also, to mark the start of the holidays, issued warnings about young people feeling lonely, about under-age drinking and of the dangers of unrestricted online access.

It is sad that such warnings are necessary, but it is also a reflection of today’s modern world, which is wonderful in so many ways yet a challenge in so many others.

As a community we all have a responsibility, whether we have children or not, to help look out for our young people, during the summer holidays and the rest of the year. And actually we can also look out for their families too.

One mother has called on both the States and honorary police to patrol the Island’s bays over the next six weeks after her 12-year-old son was found soaking wet and drunk on a beach.

She is also encouraging parents to download a free app called Life360 which notifies family members where one another is during the day.

That woman found out her son was in trouble only when some older children who knew him became concerned and phoned her.

That is where we all have a part to play in helping to keep our young people safe.

The Jersey Youth Service has come up with a 31 Days of Summer programme, which provides young people with 31 mental, fun and physical challenges during their six weeks off school.

The challenges are sure to help the young people who take part experience the 16 different types of happiness said to boost health, among them enthusiasm, interest, determination, excitement, inspiration, pride, relaxation, activeness and attentiveness.

But perhaps we should all, parents and non-parents alike, be setting ourselves similar challenges designed to help us relax, rejuvenate, replenish and, above all, remind us just how lovely a Jersey summer – regardless of the weather and all the challenges that it brings – can be.

After all, what else are we going to do now Love Island has finished?