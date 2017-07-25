Used drug needles in town public toilets ‘a daily problem’

MEETINGS are due to be held this week amid fresh concerns that drug needles being found in public toilets in St Helier is becoming a ‘daily problem’.

It comes after an Islander claimed he found around 14 used syringes as well as tablets scattered over the floor of the Millennium Town Park toilets.

It was also recently revealed that used drug paraphernalia had been abandoned on a baby-changing unit in Parade Gardens.

St Helier parish officials say they ‘remain vigilant’ and are due to meet the Alcohol and Drug Service to discuss the options to tackle the issue this week.

Islanders have reacted angrily on social media to the state of Jersey’s public toilets.

A post on the JEP Parenting page said: ‘I was in Millennium Town Park toilets at 8.30 am and found one of the toilet cubicles had about 14 used needles and syringes and a load of tablets all over the floor.

‘Imagine what would have happened if a child had gone in there at that time of the morning.’

And another Islander claimed that ‘nothing has been done’ about issues in Parade Park for nearly 30 years.

In a post, he wrote: ‘It’s always been brushed under the carpet, the Island issue of alcoholics and drug users in the park since I can remember.’

Tony Andrews, director of parks in St Helier, said: ‘We are remaining vigilant with the issue of needles in toilets and have a 20-minute response to calls made via the number posted in the toilets.

‘Police also are aware of this contact number. I am in discussion with Alcohol and Drugs Service and will be discussing options with their team hopefully this week.’