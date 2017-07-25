Two young people pictured riding in boot of car in Jersey

MOTORISTS are being urged to ensure passengers are correctly secured, after pictures were posted online showing two young people riding without seatbelts in the boot.

The images show the two people in the back of a red estate car being driven through Trinity and St Martin.

The Islander who posted the images said both people were moving around the boot, with one repeatedly leaning over into the back seats.

He said: ‘I first got behind them at Durrell and turned off at St Martin’s School and they weren’t wearing seatbelts the whole journey.

‘There’s a possibility it could have been a seven seater [with seats in the boot] but they weren’t in the seats as I think they are forward facing [and] they weren’t wearing seatbelts as they were moving around the whole time.’

The pictures were uploaded onto the Jersey Parking Fails Facebook page, where people post images of poor parking and, occasionally, bad driving.

In a statement, the States police said: ‘It’s the responsibility of the driver to ensure that all passengers are properly secured in designated seats.

‘Should people be carried in the boot of a vehicle the driver is then in breach of the law by carrying an unsafe load, not to mention the dangers posed should that vehicle be involved in a road traffic collision.’