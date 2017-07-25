Letter to the Editor: Your 40 mph speed limit means nothing

From Tony and Sam Chivers, holidaymakers from the UK

THE man in the hire-car shop said that the speed limit was 40 mph and 15 mph in some country lanes. ‘You will need some parking discs to park in some car parks. You can buy them in most shops. Have a nice day,’ he said as he handed us the keys to our hire car.

My wife hates the motorways at home, so she said she would drive, as the leisurely pace of 40 mph would suit her down to the ground.

We were on the long avenue heading for St Aubin, doing a steady 38 mph, when the wife said, ‘Look, Tony – they are passing us by as if we were standing. I thought the man said it was 40 mph limit’. Maybe it’s for visitors only. Yes, that’s it. But hang on, there are taxis, lorries, motorcycles and a couple of hire cars doing at least 60 mph.

We found a spot at St Aubin, bought some parking vouchers in a nearby shop and sat in a lovely square outside the parish hall. We got into a conversation with a nice man in a yellow tabard, working close by, who claimed that no one observed the speed limit, as there were no police patrols, so motorists did as they liked. ‘Just watch them ignore a red light,’ he said. I had wondered why so many drivers were so close to my rear, and maybe someone in authority could explain why you have a speed limit at all and why it is a feature of your advert for Jersey.

It is a misleading statement.