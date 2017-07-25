Islanders urged to be alert for illegal immigrants

ISLANDERS should remain vigilant and alert authorities if they see suspected migrants trying to enter Jersey illegally, the Home Affairs Minister said after officials admitted that three Iranian nationals had landed in a north coast bay.

Home Affairs Minister Kristina Moore stressed, however, that ‘systems were working well’ and that effective border controls were in place.

Earlier this year, the three migrants travelled from France in an attempt to use Jersey as a staging post en route to the UK.

However, the attempted illegal entry into Jersey was not confirmed by the authorities until several weeks later.

It is now known that Customs officials were alerted after lifejackets were found by a member of the public at Bonne Nuit Bay.

Customs have not said where the three were picked up or for how long they were in Jersey undetected.

All three – who each had fake Swedish identity cards - were returned to France.

Deputy Moore said that the fact the three migrants were returned to France promptly showed that the ‘systems we have in place are working’.

She said: ‘The Customs and Immigration Service have a long-standing and good relationship with their colleagues in France.

‘We have put out two reminders to people to be vigilant and also issued an advisory notice to fisherman, as they would notice something unusual.

‘I think people are aware that for the last three years or so there has been a great movement of people around Europe. We have highlighted the need for people to be vigilant.’

She added that there were ‘good contingency plans in place’ should an influx of migrants try to use the Island as a route to the UK.