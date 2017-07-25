Future of EU nationals in Jersey to be discussed

THE future of EU nationals who have made a home in the Island is due to be discussed on Monday at a meeting between the External Relations Minister and Jersey’s honorary consuls.

The meeting is part of States efforts to make sure that the interests of all Islanders are understood and incorporated in its preparations for Brexit.

External Relations Minister Sir Philip Bailhache said: ‘Our immigrant communities make up an essential part of the rich and diverse diaspora of individuals living and working in the Island.

‘Economically, socially and culturally, Jersey benefits greatly from the contribution of the approximately 15,000 non-British EU citizens resident in the Island.

‘From the outset, therefore, the government of Jersey has been clear about its desire to guarantee the position of EU citizens in Jersey at the earliest possible stage, as well as to preserve the position of Jersey people resident in the EU.

‘I am delighted to have the opportunity to meet with the honorary consuls to discuss their concerns and those of the communities they represent.’

The honorary consuls of Belgium, Iceland, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Italy, Norway and Finland have been invited to attend.

A consul is not a professional paid diplomat and does not necessarily have to have been born in the country he or she represents.

They are appointed by the relevant embassy in London and offer services such as assistance with passport and social security issues.

Any national of the European Economic Area (a citizen of an EU member state and Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway) has the right to live in Jersey. It is one of the four key freedoms enjoyed by EU citizens, which include the rights of movement and residence for workers.

It was established by the Treaty of Maastricht in 1992 and also applies to Islanders who qualify for a European passport.

The rights of the 3.5 million EU citizens in Britain, and 1.2 million British citizens in the EU, are one of the key issues in the negotiation talks between the British Government’s negotiator, Brexit Secretary David Davis, and the EU.