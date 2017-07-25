Friends pay tribute to Guernsey crash couple

WORK colleagues and friends have paid tribute to a Guernsey couple who died in a car crash shortly after leaving a wedding reception.

Stuart Moorat (27) and 25-year-old girlfriend Georgina Le Prevost were killed when their car left a coastal road and landed on rocks on the foreshore below.

They were pronounced dead at the scene following the crash on Friday night.

Ian Kelly, the chief executive of Sure, where Mr Moorat had worked for eight years, described the Guernseyman as a popular member of the team.

‘He will be sorely missed by his colleagues and friends here. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his and Georgina Le Prevost’s families at this tragic time,’ he said.

Mr Moorat had taken part in several hill climbs in recent years and was a member of both the Guernsey Kart and Motor Club and the Guernsey Motorcycle and Car Club.

He had also participated in karting events.

GKMC president Karl Marshall said that members attending Sunday’s kart racing held a minute’s silence in memory of Mr Moorat.

‘He was a nice lad - always pleasant and always enthusiastic,’ he said.

Miss Le Prevost, who worked at Mourant Ozannes, was described by the firm’s managing partner Jessica Roland as ‘a kind, beautiful young woman who was always full of life, laughter and fun’.

‘We are all deeply saddened by the tragic and unexpected loss of our wonderful friend and colleague, Georgie,’ she said.

‘She truly brought joy to all of those who were lucky enough to work with her during her six years with us, and was a very dear friend to many. We will miss her terribly.’