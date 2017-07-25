Cancer is now Jersey's biggest killer

CANCER is now the main cause of death in Jersey and the rate of all cancers in the Island is higher than in England.

The Channel Islands Cancer Report 2017, which was produced by Public Health England’s National Cancer Registration and Analysis Service, states that 893 people per 100,000 in Jersey are diagnosed with cancer annually.

The rate in south-west England – the area commonly used in comparisons with Jersey - is 777 per 100,000 and overall in England it is 775 per 100,000 people.

Jersey’s cancer rates are also higher than that of Guernsey.

The most common form of cancer was non-melanoma skin cancer, which contributed to about two-fifths (39 per cent) of the 1,000 cancers registered each year between 2010 and 2014.

After non-melanoma skin cancer, the most commonly registered cancers were prostate, breast and lung cancer.

In Jersey there was an average of 233 deaths due to malignant cancers registered each year between 2010 and 2014.

The three main causes of death due to cancers were lung, prostate, and breast cancer.

And cancer has now overtaken heart disease as the Island’s biggest killer.

Top 10 most common cancers in Jersey

1. Non-melanoma skin cancer

2. Prostate

3. Breast

4. Lung

5. Colorectal

6. Malignant melanoma

7. Upper gastrointestinal

8. Head and neck

9. Lymphoma

10 Uterus