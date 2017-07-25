Alleged attacker ‘called girl princess after he raped her’

A WOMAN who claims she was sexually abused for years as a child has told the Royal Court how her attacker groomed her with gifts and called her ‘his princess’ after allegedly raping her.

The alleged victim took the stand on Monday behind an anonymity screen during the first day of the trial of Martin James Jegou, formerly known as Martin James Richardson.

Mr Jegou denies 12 counts of sexual abuse against the girl, comprising five counts of indecent assault, four counts of procuring an act of gross indecency and three counts of rape.

He also denies another count of indecent assault against a separate girl.

All the alleged offences date back up to 20 years.

The first alleged victim wept as she told the jury how she was ‘shocked and scared’ when the abuse first started and how it escalated from indecent touching to ‘sex’.

Crown Advocate Conrad Yates, prosecuting, explained to the jury that even if the alleged victim had not said no to intercourse it was still rape because she was too young to consent.

The woman told the court she and the defendant had ‘sex’ regularly, after which she claimed he would give her gifts such as a new phone and money.

She claimed the defendant eventually started calling her his princess.

The trial continues.