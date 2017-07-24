Tributes paid to couple killed in Guernsey road crash

TRIBUTES have been paid to a couple who died in a car accident in Guernsey.

Stuart Moorat (27) and his 25-year-old girlfriend Georgina Le Prevost were killed when their car veered off a coastal road in the parish of St Saviour’s and crashed onto rocks on the foreshore below.

Guernsey police say the pair had earlier attended a wedding dance.

They were pronounced dead at the scene following the accident at 11 pm on Friday.

More than 100 people have since left messages of condolence on Guernsey police’s Facebook page.

Matt Le Clercq wrote: ‘So sad… used to live opposite Georgie and she was always smiling and saying hello. Thoughts to families of both.’

Rebecca Sarre added: ‘Worked with Georgie for a while – such a lovely sweet girl. Very shocked today. My thoughts are with both families.’

Meanwhile, Allie Worman described the deaths as ‘shocking’ and added: ‘Two young people with their whole lives ahead of them. My heart goes out to their families.’

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.