Man 'tried to import £420,000 of cannabis'

A MAN has appeared in court accused of importing £420,000 worth of cannabis into the Island.

Kulik Krzysztof (42), of Cheltenham, Gloucester, was stopped while driving a UK-registered car off the Condor Liberation ferry on Monday 17 July.

Centenier David Webber said that the defendant was allegedly caught in possession of more than 23 kg of the class B drug at the Elizabeth Terminal.

Due to the seriousness of the allegations, Relief Magistrate David Le Cornu declined jurisdiction of the case and ordered that it be committed to the Royal Court.

The case was adjourned until 1 August for an interim hearing, and a date of 29 August was set for a committal hearing. Mr Krzysztof was remanded in custody.