Man charged with possessing £7,800 of ecstasy to face Royal Court

A MAN charged with possessing £7,800 worth of ecstasy with intent to supply is to have his case formally committed to the Royal Court next month.

Oliver Munks (37) is charged with possession of MDMA and possession with intent to supply the class A drug on 28 June in Undercliffe Road.

Relief Magistrate David Le Cornu adjourned the case until 15 August when a formal committal is due to take place.

Mr Munks was remanded in custody.