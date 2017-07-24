Major works on St Saviour's Road

SECTIONS of St Saviour’s Road will be closed over the coming weeks to allow the Infrastructure Department to carry out resurfacing works.

On Monday and Tuesday, the road was due to be closed between Rue Le Masurier and Wellington Road.

The work will also include a short period of time when the whole road will become two-way and motorists are requested to drive slowly in the area.

There will also be a temporary speed reduction while work is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Langley Avenue will be closed between the junctions with Grands Vaux and St Saviour’s Hill until 4 August to allow Jersey Electricity to carry out high-voltage works. Diversions will be in place.