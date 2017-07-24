Letter to the Editor: Tax on food is wrong way to tackle obesity problem

From Dorothy Thomas

A REPORT on BBC Jersey’s news (13 July) made me wonder if I had the date wrong and it was April Fool’s day. The suggestion has been put forward that a new tax could be introduced on any food that could add weight to overweight or obese people.

I am incensed at this suggestion. Where would one start? Most food or drink will add weight if over-indulged in. More importantly, why should the whole population suffer yet another tax that in all probability will not help the people it is supposedly targeting? The old saying ‘you can lead a horse to water but cannot make it drink’ comes to mind.

Surely education is the answer. When I was at school there was a brilliant domestic science school in Patriotic Street that taught young people how to run a home and, more importantly, how to cook good basic dishes. Surely this sort of class should be reinstated to the curriculum for all schools for all girls and boys, maybe from the age of six. Make these classes compulsory – maybe on the lines of Delia Smith’s ‘How to cheat at cooking’, in the process pointing out the value of good food and the dangers of being overweight. The important thing would be to make them enjoyable, otherwise it may be a case of in one ear and out of the other.

PS I have just read an article on how dust can make you fat. Politicians, please note – an opportunity for another tax perhaps?