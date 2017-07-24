Historical abuse trial begins in the Royal Court

THE trial of a man accused of 13 historical sexual offences ­- including three counts of rape - against two young girls started in the Royal Court on Monday.

Martin James Jegou, formerly known as Martin James Richardson, is accused of six counts of indecent assault, four counts of procuring an act of gross indecency and three counts of rape.

Some of the offences date back more than 20 years.

Mr Jegou denies all the charges.

Opening the case Crown Advocate Conrad Yates told the court that Mr Jegou changed his name by deed poll 'between the date of his arrest and the date of this trial'.

'You can make what you will of that,' he added.

Crown Advocate Yates also told the jury that the charges against Mr Jegou relating to one of the alleged victims are 'specimen charges'.

'They are representative examples of what happened to [the victim]. She will tell you that the abuse happened on a regular basis,’ he said.

The Deputy Bailiff Tim Le Cocq is presiding. The trial continues.