Wine merchant Dunell’s toast second top award

DUNELL’S Premier Wines has won the accolade of International Wine Challenge Regional Wine Merchant of the Year for the south and south-east of England for the second year in a row.

The awards, entered by many of the best-known high street names, are based on top-quality wines as well as evidence of a commercially successful, viable and proven business model.

The award was collected at a ceremony in London earlier this month by Dunell’s managing director, Neil Pinel, who joined the family business in 1988, and his wife, Jane, who is the firm’s website and marketing manager.

‘We are absolutely delighted to have won this award for the second year running.

‘It is testament to our incredibly hard-working and dedicated team who bring to the Island the very best range of wines, beers and spirits, not only for our private clients but also our growing portfolio of hotels and restaurants.

‘To stand among the best wine merchants in the UK is a huge honour and we are immensely proud of our achievement,’ said the couple.