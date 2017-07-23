New States chief exec to earn over £250,000

A NEW chief executive of the States has been appointed.

Charlie Parker (56) is to take over from the current States chief executive, John Richardson, who is to retire in the spring.

No official start date has been given for Mr Parker, but it is expected that there will be a handover period.

According to the States, the new chief executive will be paid a salary of between £250,000 and £259,999.

Mr Parker, who is a father of two, has previously been chief executive at Oldham Council before moving to Westminster.

He has also held senior positions with Liverpool and Manchester city councils.

Mr Parker was appointed following a selection process run by the Jersey Appointments Commission.