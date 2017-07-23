Minister might vote against waste charge

A MINISTER has suggested he would be willing to break ministerial ranks and vote against the introduction of a proposed waste charge if he deems businesses are not getting a ‘fair deal’.

Economic Development Minister Lyndon Farnham said he would ask for an exclusion from collective responsibility to allow him to cast a vote against plans to introduce a liquid waste charge for non-household users of £2.27 per cubic metre on 95 per cent of water usage.

This week the debate on the charge, the details of which have been agreed by the Assembly in principle, was delayed until the autumn.

The decision to delay came after Infrastructure Minster Eddie Noel said he would push back rolling out the initiative by a further nine months.

Collective responsibility dictates that ministers vote the same way on topics in the Chamber. Ministers can, in theory, vote as they wish but by breaking rank they violate the ministerial code of conduct.

At an Economic Affairs Scrutiny Panel hearing Senator Farnham suggested he could ask for an exemption from the controversial voting strategy – similar to one granted recently to External Relations Minister Sir Philip Bailhache when Chief Minister Ian Gorst agreed that he could vote differently from the Council of Ministers during a debate about licensing laws scheduled for October.

Senator Farnham, who is a director of The Royal Yacht hotel, said he had concerns about the impact of proposed charges on businesses in the hospitality and agricultural sectors and the lack of impact assessments.

He said of the consultation process carried out this year regarding the liquid waste charge: ‘I would not say lip service – but the industry felt it was not listened to.’

He added: ‘It is difficult with collective responsibility but sometimes you have to stand up and be counted and do the best for the industry I represent.’

Asked by panel chairman Deputy Simon Brée if Senator Farnham could, should or would ask for an exclusion from collective responsibility, he replied: ‘Should we not be able to come to an arrangement that brings industries with us, then I will have to ask for an exclusion.’