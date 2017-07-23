Data protection complaints rise

THE number of complaints made under the Data Protection Law increased last year.

And with a major overhaul of legislation due to take effect from 2018, the pressure on the regulator is due to increase further, the Island’s Information Commissioner has said.

Last year 52 data protection-related complaints were recorded in Jersey, up from 43 in 2015.

The Office of the Information Commissioner also handled one formal appeal under the Freedom of Information Law during the year.

And Emma Martins, Jersey’s Information Commissioner and the Data Protection Commissioner for Guernsey, has warned that the Channel Islands are at a ‘turning point’ for data protection and that the increasingly complex area needs to be properly resourced.

Her comments come as the office publishes its latest annual report and just months before a major new data protection law which reflects the requirements of the European General Data Protection Regulation is due to come into force in May 2018.

She said: ‘We want to make sure that individuals are given appropriate rights and organisations are clear about how complying with their obligations benefits themselves, their clients and their island.

‘We also recognize that if we, as [the] regulator, are requiring new governance standards of business, we need to apply those standards to ourselves.

‘This means significant reform and increased independence going forward, something we are working very hard on getting right.’