Minister ‘will consider boat-licensing scheme’

INTRODUCING licences to operate non-commercial vessels could be considered as part of a review of maritime laws, the Economic Development Minister has revealed.

However, Senator Lyndon Farnham said that he would prefer that operators were properly educated and trained on how to use vessels and that he was ‘generally happy’ with existing legislation.

Currently, anyone can operate a non-commercial motorised craft up to 78.7 feet in length, provided that it is insured.

The announcement comes after Giles Corbin, a 45-year-old lawyer, had to be flown to the UK after the jet ski he was a passenger on was involved in a collision with a speedboat in St Brelade’s Bay.

The 36-year-old man piloting the speedboat was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Senator Farnham said: ‘The Harbourmaster is going to review the beach safety plan and a part of that is about ensuring that people are complying with regulations.

‘The issue is on my ministerial agenda, and we will consider introducing a licensing scheme – but I am generally happy with the current arrangements.’

He added: ‘I think that as an Island we are more used to being at sea and [are aware of] the dangers of it. I also think the vast majority of boat owners are very responsible. It is only a few that are not.’

The review is due to take place later this year.