Liquid-spraying jokers spark acid attack fears

PRANKSTERS have been ‘terrorising’ people – including holidaymakers – by spraying them with liquid from a car as they pass by.

There have been at least three incidents in the past two weeks.

The pranks come amid increased concerns in the UK over the rise in acid attacks.

Although the liquid being used in Jersey is harmless, the States police are warning that the acts are ‘irresponsible’ given the concerns in the UK.

In a statement a police spokeswoman said: ‘This offence is classed as common assault and is particularly irresponsible in light of the recent acid attacks in the UK.’

In one incident, a tourist was walking between the Harbour and Kensington Place with his two children when he was sprayed by youths in a passing car. He reported the incident to the police.

Meanwhile, doorman Roy Travert, who works on Mulcaster Street, has said that he has seen a similar prank twice in the past two weeks.

He said the first was last week, while on Monday evening a group of up to 15 people were targeted as they walked from the Royal Yacht along Mulcaster Street, with a girl being hit in the face with the liquid.

He said: ‘When it first happened the girl was shocked because the liquid could have been anything.’

Anyone with information is being asked to phone the States police on 612612.