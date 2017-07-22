Campaigners to encourage more women into the States

TWO campaigns aimed at improving equality in Jersey are being launched by a women’s organisation that has been running in the Island since 1950.

Soroptimist International of Jersey is campaigning for independent taxation for married couples and to encourage more women to stand in the May 2018 election.

And they are inviting Islanders interested in helping with those campaigns to attend an event at the Monterey Hotel in St Saviour’s Road on Wednesday.

Chairwoman of the local club Jean Dale said the event would be informal and an opportunity for people to hear more about the charity work the club does as well as discuss the campaigns.

‘Getting more women into local politics is very important,’ she said.

‘I am not a feminist but I just think really we need to try to encourage more women in order to have a more balanced view.

‘We have all got different ideas, different perspectives, and different skills and things to bring to the table – if we have got a mixture of men and women we are going to have a more balanced view.

‘I am not saying that men wouldn’t campaign for things for women, but it is often women that start such campaigns, as the Soroptimists did with establishing the Women’s Refuge.’

Despite numerous calls for it over the years, the States has no immediate plans to introduce independent taxation, where married women are treated as separate and independent taxpayers.

Currently, a married woman’s income is added to that of her husband and taxed accordingly.

In 2003 the law was changed to allow married couples to elect for separate assessments if they wish, however this is not the same as independent taxation for all.

Earlier this month Chief Minister Ian Gorst and Deputy Louise Doublet announced the launch of a new States Assembly Diversity Forum. One of its first priorities is to encourage more women to stand for the States at the next election.