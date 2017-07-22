Attempt to pervert justice ends in jail

A MAN who persuaded his sister to contact a woman and ask her to drop a rape allegation she had made against him has been jailed for six months – but was released due to time already served on remand.

Marcio Patricio Figueira Dias was found not guilty of rape by a jury in June, but guilty of inciting another person to pervert the course of justice.

The 38-year-old was in custody awaiting trial on the rape charge when he made the calls to his sister and told her to ‘ask her [the alleged rape victim] to stop with this joke’.

His sister then sent a Facebook message to the alleged victim telling her ‘you have to be honest’ and asking her to withdraw the complaint.

The victim responded by saying that she understood her loyalty to her brother but that she ‘wouldn’t have gone to the police if I was making it up’.

After the initial contact Dias’ sister left a string of further messages to the complainant who did not reply but contacted the police.

In the Royal Court on Friday, Dias received a six-month jail sentence but was released immediately due to time already served.

At the Assize trial last month, the jury delivered a unanimous not guilty verdict on the rape charge, but he was remanded in custody after being found guilty of the incitement to pervert the course of justice charge.

In total, Dias spent almost 16 months in custody on remand.

A recommendation for deportation was rejected. However, Dias was warned that any further offences would likely lead to him being deported.

Jurats Anthony Olsen and Rozanne Thomas were sitting.